Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,769 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $85,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,890,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $7,813,831.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,602,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,451,777.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $85,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,890,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,383,370 shares of company stock worth $288,293,276 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.87.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $82.93 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

