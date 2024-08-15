Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 767.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,526 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $9,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,757,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,032,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,162,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,608 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 46.2% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,411,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,808,000 after acquiring an additional 446,292 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 281.3% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 562,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,208,000 after acquiring an additional 415,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.83.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Atmos Energy stock opened at $128.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $132.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.46.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.