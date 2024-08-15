Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 235.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,356,000 after acquiring an additional 363,303 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 432,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,227,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,588,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 377.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,317,000 after buying an additional 65,467 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $303.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $247.52 and a one year high of $332.22. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $312.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.94.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

