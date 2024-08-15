Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,985 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $7,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELV. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.29.

NYSE:ELV opened at $538.83 on Thursday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $431.38 and a 12-month high of $555.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $529.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.03.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

