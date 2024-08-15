Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 4,203 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,983,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $817,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,628 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Williams Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,593,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,703 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,417,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,540,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,421,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $328,174,000 after purchasing an additional 55,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMB. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

WMB opened at $43.39 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average of $39.42. The stock has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.83%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.