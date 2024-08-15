Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,376 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,846,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. RHS Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000.

EFAV opened at $73.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.34.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

