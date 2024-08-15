Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,137 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $8,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 390,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,134,000 after buying an additional 41,682 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 38,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,127,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPD opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.76 million, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.90. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.37 and a 52 week high of $33.51.

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to US large-cap stocks while applying a downside options overlay strategy. SPD was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

