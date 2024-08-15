Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,618 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $7,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000.

Shares of MLPA stock opened at $46.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.45. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $42.69 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

