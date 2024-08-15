Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $18.61 Million Stock Position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 329,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 23,942 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $18,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CASH. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $10,237,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $6,861,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Pathward Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,583,602 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,820,000 after buying an additional 69,374 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 51,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CASH. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $61.55 on Thursday. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $69.63. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.17.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $176.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.63 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

