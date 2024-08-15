Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $31.05 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 1,007.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 895,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 815,048 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $31,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.1 %

PAPR stock opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $991.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.83.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

