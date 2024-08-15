Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $7.45 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,476 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,696,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,740 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,196,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,784,000 after buying an additional 159,438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,602,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,192,000 after buying an additional 101,203 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,799,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,995,000 after acquiring an additional 156,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,229,000 after acquiring an additional 391,400 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $78.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $85.12.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

