Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $7.59 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFS. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on DFS shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

NYSE DFS opened at $127.74 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $147.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.68.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

