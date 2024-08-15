Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $8.47 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,941 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF were worth $8,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 242.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,738 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 18,792 shares during the period. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IDMO opened at $40.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.62. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $42.82. The company has a market capitalization of $189.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.84.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

