Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $9.61 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,525,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,028 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Marriott International by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,793,000 after purchasing an additional 934,304 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,697,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Marriott International by 557.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,967,000 after purchasing an additional 420,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAR. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.39.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $217.10 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.75 and a 12 month high of $260.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.73.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

