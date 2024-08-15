Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 12,346 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,346 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $10,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $78.71 on Thursday. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $83.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.96 and a 200 day moving average of $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

