Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 33,162 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 286,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,162 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $19,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Raymond James raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD opened at $74.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $92.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.