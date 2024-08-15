Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 355,135 Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 135.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,135 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 1.35% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $19,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCAF. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $836,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Warner Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 40,444.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of TCAF opened at $31.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.32. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $32.39.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

