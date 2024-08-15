Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 6,042 Shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PFRL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PFRL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF worth $7,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 67,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFRL opened at $50.19 on Thursday. PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.39 and a 52 week high of $51.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average is $50.58.

PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF Profile

The PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (PFRL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by investing mainly in senior floating rate loans of any credit quality from around the world. PFRL was launched on May 17, 2022 and is managed by PGIM.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PFRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.