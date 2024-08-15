Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $7,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,028,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,610,000 after buying an additional 385,044 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,357,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,800,000 after purchasing an additional 259,252 shares during the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 3,526,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,405,000 after purchasing an additional 780,104 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,354,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,221,000 after buying an additional 111,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,251,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,289,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK opened at $67.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.00. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $70.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

