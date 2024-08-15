Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $9,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,343,000 after buying an additional 420,943 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,374,000 after acquiring an additional 30,358 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 13,423 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.45, for a total transaction of $5,561,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,766,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,312 shares of company stock worth $24,712,822 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX stock opened at $226.06 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $245.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.