Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kure Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 83,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 11,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 119.5% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 10,789 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,099,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $69.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.19. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $70.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1759 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

