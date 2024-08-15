Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 1,272.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,060 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $8,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWL. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 345.6% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 461,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,766,000 after acquiring an additional 72,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,001,000 after acquiring an additional 28,506 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $93.22 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $74.60 and a 12 month high of $96.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.25 and its 200 day moving average is $91.58.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

