Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,952 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $7,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock opened at $78.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.50. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83.

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

