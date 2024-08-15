Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,782 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 377,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $26,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1,252.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1,372.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $2,668,472.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCI opened at $71.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.03. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $78.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $927.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DCI. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

