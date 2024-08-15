Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ: CLMT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/12/2024 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2024 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/27/2024 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/19/2024 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/3/2024 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/25/2024 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/17/2024 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.86 and a beta of 1.93. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $19.91.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.17 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $119,698,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $8,909,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $8,312,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 572,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 67,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth $898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

