Xeris Biopharma’s (XERS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 135.29% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s FY2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Xeris Biopharma alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XERS

Xeris Biopharma Stock Up 0.4 %

XERS opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. Xeris Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $3.26.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.80 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 16,662.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xeris Biopharma will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XERS. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,606,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,810,000 after buying an additional 519,897 shares during the period. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $926,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Xeris Biopharma by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,351,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 342,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. raised its position in Xeris Biopharma by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 3,120,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.