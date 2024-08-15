ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Gap Down to $8.71

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.71, but opened at $8.52. ZoomInfo Technologies shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 659,504 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ZI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.68 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $12,735,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,788,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,080,128.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $92,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,316,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,327.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck bought 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $12,735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,788,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,080,128.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

