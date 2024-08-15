Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

ZURA has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Zura Bio from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Zura Bio Price Performance

Shares of ZURA stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. Zura Bio has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Zura Bio will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Van Amstel Arnout Ploos acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $496,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZURA. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zura Bio by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,824,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 244,000 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in Zura Bio by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zura Bio in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Zura Bio by 51.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Zura Bio by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Zura Bio Company Profile

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

