1,489 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Bought by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,489 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $184.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.57. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.31 and a one year high of $185.81.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.61 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.40.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

