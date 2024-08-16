180 Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,592 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $111.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.98. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $102.27 and a 12 month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on COP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.