180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 756 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $92.57 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $97.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.81 and a 200-day moving average of $86.34. The stock has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

