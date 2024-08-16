180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $264,000 Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 32.4% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 14.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 2.9 %

SLV stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

