180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,647 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,474,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,235,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,854,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,667,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,035,000.

GEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised GE Vernova from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.83.

GE Vernova stock opened at $188.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.92. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $190.80.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

