180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 135.8% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.61. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

