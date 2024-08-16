180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 173 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 33,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,106,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,462,000 after purchasing an additional 172,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,214,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $174.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.38. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

