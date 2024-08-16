3,502 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Acquired by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,502 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 52,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $72.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.13.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 617,234 shares of company stock valued at $44,017,734 over the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Melius Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.47.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

