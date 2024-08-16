3M Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 26,910 call options on the company. This is an increase of 30% compared to the typical volume of 20,648 call options.

3M Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $127.16 on Friday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $128.65. The stock has a market cap of $70.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at 3M

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.57.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

