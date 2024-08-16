7,708 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $2,056,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $495,694,000 after acquiring an additional 368,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $39.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $155.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

