Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,300 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 233,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Insider Transactions at Aadi Bioscience

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aadi Bioscience

In related news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 31,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $45,454.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,260,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,282.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 52,415 shares of company stock valued at $76,151 over the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 10.8% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 352,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 34,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $1,063,000. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aadi Bioscience Price Performance

Aadi Bioscience stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Aadi Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.17. Aadi Bioscience had a negative net margin of 288.72% and a negative return on equity of 61.83%. The company had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.

