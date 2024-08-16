AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

AAON has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years. AAON has a payout ratio of 11.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AAON to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $89.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 0.80. AAON has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $96.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.30 and a 200-day moving average of $82.79.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $313.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.77 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that AAON will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAON. William Blair began coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Baird R W raised shares of AAON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,146,866.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,778.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,146,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,778.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $2,699,032.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,337.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,809 shares of company stock valued at $7,588,793. 18.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

