Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $134.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.80 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Accuray updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $209.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.45. Accuray has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 50,000 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 511,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,021.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

