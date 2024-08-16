Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Short Interest Up 12.9% in July

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

ACHV opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.54. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHV. Propel Bio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $11,149,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 948,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 342,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

