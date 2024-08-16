ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACMR shares. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Insider Transactions at ACM Research

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

In related news, insider Jian Wang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $662,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,197.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jian Wang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $662,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,587,197.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,004,647.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 240,329 shares of company stock worth $5,440,934 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in ACM Research by 297.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1,197.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter worth about $99,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.55. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $34.40.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.05 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ACM Research will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

