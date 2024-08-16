Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 6,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.38.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $133,440,000 after acquiring an additional 41,164 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 267.3% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $554.16 on Friday. Adobe has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $535.51 and its 200-day moving average is $524.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $245.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

