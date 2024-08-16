ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Trading Down 15.3%

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Free Report) dropped 15.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 405 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 9,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

ADS-TEC Energy Trading Down 15.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00.

About ADS-TEC Energy

(Get Free Report)

ADS-TEC Energy PLC engages in the provision of intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for Electric Vehicles (EVs) on power limited grids; and energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial, and residential sector coupling applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.