ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on ADTN. Northland Capmk upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Securities upgraded ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADTRAN

ADTRAN Trading Up 8.4 %

Institutional Trading of ADTRAN

ADTRAN stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52. The firm has a market cap of $407.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 20,809.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADTRAN

(Get Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.