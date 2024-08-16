Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Shares Up 1.4%

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.21. 36,274 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 42,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $73.57 million during the quarter.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.