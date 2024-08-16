AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $465,000 Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in Republic Services by 2,178.2% in the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 127,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after buying an additional 122,044 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Republic Services by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 214,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,357,000 after buying an additional 73,651 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,903,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 456,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,297,000 after buying an additional 36,484 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 591,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,496,000 after purchasing an additional 55,668 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $202.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.88. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.23 and a 1 year high of $206.54.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.70%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. CIBC upped their target price on Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

