AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $749,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,734,235 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,614,000 after acquiring an additional 85,545 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 18,255 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its position in Cisco Systems by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 12,703 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,013.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,090 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.70.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.93. The company has a market capitalization of $195.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

