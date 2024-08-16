AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 15,491 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 68.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,491 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

